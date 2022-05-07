PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 5,000 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $4.85 on Friday, hitting $608.40. The stock had a trading volume of 683,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,498. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $519.32 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $685.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $669.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.25.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

