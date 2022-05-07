Peet DeFi (old) (PTE) Price Reaches $1.06 on Exchanges

Peet DeFi (old) (PTE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Peet DeFi (old) has a total market cap of $42,114.56 and $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peet DeFi (old) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00187584 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00477906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00038592 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,710.06 or 1.98407604 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Peet DeFi (old) Profile

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

