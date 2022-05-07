Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives $46.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $41.21.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

