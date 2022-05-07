Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

PPL traded up C$1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching C$50.77. 3,062,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,417. The company has a market cap of C$27.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.83. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$37.02 and a 12-month high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$56,422.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total value of C$198,990.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,412,547.95. Insiders have sold 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $353,739 over the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target (up from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.37.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.