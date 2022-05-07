Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Penn National Gaming stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. 5,678,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,319. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.68.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.