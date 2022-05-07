PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

PennyMac Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PennyMac Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $13.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

PFSI opened at $48.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average of $60.60. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $930,651.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 150,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.87 per share, for a total transaction of $8,830,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and sold 62,250 shares valued at $3,311,027. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after buying an additional 120,117 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 318,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after buying an additional 160,244 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $113.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

