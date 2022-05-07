Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) will post $206.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.60 million and the highest is $206.96 million. Penumbra reported sales of $184.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $870.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $868.35 million to $873.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

Shares of PEN opened at $150.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.72. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $142.73 and a 12-month high of $293.20.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

