Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.32-$1.44 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.42 on Friday. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $716.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $173,644.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $109,627.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,997 shares of company stock valued at $981,656. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,635,000 after purchasing an additional 215,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,637,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,014,000 after purchasing an additional 193,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 70,822 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 45,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

