Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.32-$1.44 EPS.

Shares of PRDO opened at $10.42 on Friday. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRDO. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $109,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,555 shares in the company, valued at $905,739.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $157,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,997 shares of company stock valued at $981,656 in the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 171,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

