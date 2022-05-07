Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

PERI traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.88. 484,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,352. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. Perion Network’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,990,000 after purchasing an additional 60,453 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,067,000 after acquiring an additional 63,852 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 4.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,045,000 after acquiring an additional 58,157 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 861.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,772,000. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

