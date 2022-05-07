Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Personalis had a negative net margin of 76.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.20. 535,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,853. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. Personalis has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Personalis alerts:

In other Personalis news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 48,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $487,930.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen Michael Moore sold 5,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $31,703.49. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,386.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,715 shares of company stock valued at $82,420. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Personalis by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,389,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,637,000 after purchasing an additional 857,372 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,350,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after buying an additional 1,137,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 52,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 78,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSNL. Zacks Investment Research raised Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

About Personalis (Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.