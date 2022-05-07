Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Personalis had a negative net margin of 76.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.20. 535,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,853. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. Personalis has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.71.
In other Personalis news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 48,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $487,930.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen Michael Moore sold 5,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $31,703.49. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,386.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,715 shares of company stock valued at $82,420. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PSNL. Zacks Investment Research raised Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.
About Personalis (Get Rating)
Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.
