PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Stock Price Up 5.4%

PetroShale Inc. (CVE:PSH – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. Approximately 237,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 553,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

PSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on PetroShale from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on PetroShale from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.00 price target on PetroShale and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on PetroShale from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.94 million and a P/E ratio of -360.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.12, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

PetroShale ( CVE:PSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$72.88 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that PetroShale Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

