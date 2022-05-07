Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 370 ($4.62) price objective on the stock.

PETS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.93) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($6.93) to GBX 430 ($5.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.12) to GBX 510 ($6.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 490.71 ($6.13).

PETS stock opened at GBX 289.60 ($3.62) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 345.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 410.15. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 286.20 ($3.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.87.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

