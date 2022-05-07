Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues Earnings Results

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. updated its FY22 guidance to $2.18-2.24 EPS.

PECO stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.51. 604,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,800. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 145.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 469.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,411,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 137,331 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 336,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 188,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1,332.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 197,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PECO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

