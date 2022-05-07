Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.18-2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Point started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%. Equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 469.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

