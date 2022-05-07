Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading Down 13.3%

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) fell 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.22. 20,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 484,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Phreesia by 15.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth approximately $22,754,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Phreesia by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 18.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

