Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.
PHD opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $12.21.
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
