Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

PHD opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $12.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 52.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 25,679 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.