Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.20.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $125.75 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $193.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.47 and its 200-day moving average is $152.58.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $361.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

