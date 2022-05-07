Piper Sandler Cuts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $133.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.61.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks stock opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $78.33 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average of $128.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $1,767,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 688,527 shares of company stock worth $83,163,747. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.