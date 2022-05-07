Piper Sandler Cuts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $57.00

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UDR. TheStreet cut UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised UDR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.96.

Shares of UDR opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. UDR has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 298.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in UDR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 70,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in UDR by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 304,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after buying an additional 104,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in UDR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in UDR by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

