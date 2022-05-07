Piper Sandler Downgrades Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Chegg from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.91.

CHGG stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Chegg has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $90.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Chegg by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,273,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

