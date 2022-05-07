Piper Sandler Trims Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Target Price to $25.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.05.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

