Pirate Chain One Day Volume Hits $725,675.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $236.95 million and $725,675.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00003523 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.65 or 0.00318776 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00076105 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00099587 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006123 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,034,370 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

