Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,592,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,876. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.26%.

Several research firms have commented on PAA. StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

