Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $13.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of PAGP stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,536,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,850. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 1.76. Plains GP has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,242.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $584,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 228.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 287,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 200,323 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.