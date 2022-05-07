Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Get Playtika alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLTK. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Playtika in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. Playtika has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.16.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Playtika by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,937 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Playtika by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,741,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,264,000 after purchasing an additional 380,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Playtika by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,701 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,150,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,053,000 after purchasing an additional 766,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Playtika by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,000,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,877,000 after purchasing an additional 352,462 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile (Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playtika (PLTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.