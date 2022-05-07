PolkaDomain (NAME) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $473,792.16 and $1,296.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 100.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00328875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00205829 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.55 or 0.00478646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00039459 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,416.16 or 1.95333742 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

