Portland Ltd Acquires Shares of 20,086 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Portland Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. DigitalOcean comprises about 11.7% of Portland Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 577.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 8,441.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 212.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 23,609 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DigitalOcean news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625 in the last 90 days.

Shares of DOCN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,656. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a current ratio of 30.39. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.10.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCN. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

