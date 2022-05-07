Portman Ltd Takes $706,000 Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Portman Ltd bought a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Coursera comprises approximately 0.7% of Portman Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 181.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Coursera by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 1.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 13.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coursera news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $660,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,387.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,372 shares of company stock worth $5,491,894.

NYSE COUR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 963,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,918. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COUR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

