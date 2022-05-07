Portman Ltd Takes Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Portman Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,000. Unity Software accounts for approximately 8.2% of Portman Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 276.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE U traded down $4.68 on Friday, reaching $57.34. 6,230,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,199. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.64.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

