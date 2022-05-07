PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $74,919.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,976.15 or 0.99998276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00029739 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Profile

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

Buying and Selling PowerTrade Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.

