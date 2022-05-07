PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. PPL’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.23. 6,842,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,889. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in PPL by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

