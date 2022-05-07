Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

PGEN opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Precigen has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 67.60% and a negative net margin of 88.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Precigen by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after buying an additional 2,166,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after buying an additional 1,764,940 shares during the period. Third Security LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 83,380,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,341,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the third quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

