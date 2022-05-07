Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRBZF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Premium Brands stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.11. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

