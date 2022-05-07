Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,022 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

NYSE:PBH traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.88. 213,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.93 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

