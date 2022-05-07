Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Acquired by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,930 shares during the period. Primo Water accounts for approximately 2.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $26,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Primo Water by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PRMW. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

PRMW stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. 635,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,354. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -713.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.