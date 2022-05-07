Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,614,865 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,715,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614,865 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 7.94% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $370,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,466,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,473. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.43%.

HR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

