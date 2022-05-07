Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,984 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Broadcom worth $455,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,663,000. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $580.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,074,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,332. The firm has a market cap of $236.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $594.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

