Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $403.71 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,545 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $403,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.08. 1,081,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,191. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.43 and its 200 day moving average is $152.18. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.36.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

