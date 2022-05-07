Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,795,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,244 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $292,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BNL stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $20.03. 802,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,122. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.21%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

