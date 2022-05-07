Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,060,427 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 16,464 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $474,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Starbucks by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,165,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,118,642. The firm has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.60. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

