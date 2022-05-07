Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,251,273 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,572,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,251,273 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Welltower worth $391,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 46.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,584 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,236,000 after purchasing an additional 949,588 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,936,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,127,000 after purchasing an additional 601,859 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.43. 2,646,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,394. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 113.37, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 312.82%.

Welltower Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.