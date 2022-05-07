Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,772 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,772 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Charter Communications worth $428,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $691.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $459.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,863. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $410.33 and a one year high of $825.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $605.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.7 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

