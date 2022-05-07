Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,169 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,684,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $324,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 785.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 38,143 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.54.

PCAR stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.50. 1,405,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.80. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

