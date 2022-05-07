Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 32,518 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,518 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $442,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $8,025,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 46,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,888,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $546.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,568. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $565.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $596.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,637,522 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.