Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07 to $0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $735 million to $775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $751.30 million.Progyny also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.01 to $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55, a PEG ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.01. Progyny has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.40.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Progyny’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PGNY shares. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $336,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,237 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Progyny by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 67,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

