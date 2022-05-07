ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). ProQR Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ProQR Therapeutics.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRQR. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,814 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $38,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 481,325 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,435,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,205,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 177,958 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

