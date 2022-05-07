ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRQR. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.84.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

