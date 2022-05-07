ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAD opened at $36.54 on Friday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.89.

