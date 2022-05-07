ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Trading 3.4% Higher

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.24. 102,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,169,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 386.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

